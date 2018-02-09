Taylor: It’s Wigan-Hull... we don’t do quiet games

Hull FC prop Scott Taylor is hoping Wigan and Hull FC can “do the Super League justice” when they make history tomorrow.

Their clash at Wollongong’s Win Stadium - the first competition game outside of Europe - has caught wider attention Down Under.

And ex-Warriors prop Taylor knows the players will be under the spotlight.

He said: “I hope we can do the Super League justice, and I hope that we put a real good display, and put in a top game for them.

“At the end of the day, we are the Challenge Cup finalists, and that was an absolutely nailbiting game. The Super League semi-final in 2016 was an end-to-end game - we don’t have many quiet games.

“And with two points on the line, you can guarantee Waney will be getting his boys ready, Radders will be getting us ready - it’s going to be a top game.”

Hull-born Taylor, who was in Australia at the end of last year with England’s World Cup squad, spent two years with Wigan, winning the double in his debut season, 2013.

And he sees similarities between coaches Shaun Wane and Lee Radford.

“They’re both very honest blokes. They tell it how it is, there are no mind-games, everything is black and white,” said the prop, who turns 27 later this month.

“Luckily for me, Waney was a forward, Radders was a forward, so I’ve learnt a lot from both of them.

“They’ve both achieved a lot in the game, so I’ve been lucky enough to be coached by arguably two of the best coaches in the game.

“I was lucky enough to win the double at Wigan in my first year, I owe a lot to Waney for how he improved me as a player, and I’ve still got some friends there.”