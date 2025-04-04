Rachel Thompson (left) and Jenna Foubister (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors victory in 2024 | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Rachel Thomspon says they are aiming to prove their doubters wrong this year as they prepare for their 2025 opener in the Women’s Challenge Cup.

The Warriors get their 2025 campaign underway against Barrow Raiders Ladies in their first group game of the Challenge Cup at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon, 2pm kick-off.

Thompson, who was the first player to sign for the Women’s team ahead of the 2018 season, has full confidence that her side can reach Wembley this year, and the message is simple: thrive under pressure and prove people wrong.

Previewing Sunday’s home tie against Barrow, Thompson said: “It's always a tricky one to start off the season with the Challenge Cup because things aren't always perfect and it's quite a slow burner but we've got to two semi-finals in the past two years and just not quite got there when Wembley is on the cards.

“It's been tough to take and I think each year it's gotten tougher because it felt like we've been that little bit closer. We know we can get there so we have to thrive under that pressure of people not quite believing we'll get there and that's probably what will drive us this year.

“We know how it feels to not be there, it hurts and we don't want that to happen again so hopefully we can put in the performances.”

The Warriors faced off against Amanda Wilkinson’s Raiders three times in 2024, winning all three, including the Women’s first-ever fixture at the Brick Community Stadium in April.

But the experienced Thompson knows the Warriors can’t underestimate the Raiders this weekend.

“They're a tough, physical side and they've got some really strong forwards and a little bit of experience in the team as well,” she added.

“Barrow is always a tough place to go so luckily we get to play them at home this this time. They don't make it easy for us and they definitely turn up, they want to beat Wigan as do every other team, so it's going to be tough but I think the girls will want to put on a decent performance and it should be a good game."

The Women’s Cup tie takes place at Robin Park Arena in Wigan on Sunday afternoon, 2pm kick-off. Tickets for the fixture are available to purchase online via the club’s website for £5 adults and £3 concessions, whilst season members can gain free entry. Tickets will also be available to purchase on the day of the game.