The 10 dates Wigan Warriors fans need to circle in the diary

Wigan could play up to 38 games in 2019, depending how they progress in the Challenge Cup and play-offs. Here are 10 dates to circle in the calendar...

Thursday, January 31: St Helens (away)

Adrian Lam’s first competitive game in charge will be against St Helens – what a way to launch the new-look Super League season.

A derby would be hotly-anticipated at any stage. This has extra spice from the fact it will be the 2018 League Leaders’ Shield winners going up against the champions.

This Thursday night slot will be the first time Wigan have launched a season in January – their earliest start to a Super League season - and will be played out against the backdrop of their two points deduction for breaking the salary cap in 2017.

Sunday, February 17: Sydney Roosters (home)

Wigan will be looking to emulate their 2017 heroics and become the first team to win the World Club Challenge five times.

They hold the current record of four, though Sydney Roosters would draw level with victory.

The showdown is a rematch of the 2014 WCC, when thousands of Wiganers watched the Cherry and Whites go down 36-14 in front of more than 31,000 fans.

And Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan has made no secret of the fact he wants a full-house at the DW Stadium for the 7pm kick-off.

The game has added significance for Lam, whose only two clubs of his professional playing career were Wigan and the Roosters.

Sunday, March 3: London Broncos (away)

Okay, not as big as a derby or a World Club Challenge – but there will be plenty of Wigan fans celebrating the return of their trip to the capital.

London Broncos are back in Super League for the first time since 2014 after beating Toronto Wolfpack in the ludicrously-named Million Pound Game.

And after trips to the Twickenham Stoop, Brentford and The Hive, fans will have a new venue to try out, with the Trailfinders Stadium at Ealing... even if the Sunday afternoon slot may be a disappointment for some.

Friday, March 15: Warrington (away)

Matches between these two rarely disappoint and given this will be the first meeting between the two sides since October’s Grand Final, expect fireworks. Warrington have recruited Blake Austin in the off-season and are the bookmakers’ joint favourites to win the Super League title. Will it be the Wolves’ year?

Interestingly, rival coaches Steve Price and Adrian Lam have been on the same team before – as assistants to Wayne Bennett when St George Illlawarra won the 2010 NRL title.

Friday, April 19: St Helens (h)

Good Friday. Wigan. St Helens. The DW Stadium should be rocking.

Weekend May 11-12: Challenge Cup round six

The Super League structure may have changed but one thing remains the same - the previous year’s top-eight enter the Challenge Cup at the sixth-round, rather than the fifth. The means three straight victories guarantees a place at Wembley.

Saturday, May 18: Catalans (away)

Wigan will host the Dragons in March – expect loud applause (and possibly pantomime boos) for Sam Tomkins – but it is the return game which is most appealing.

Catalans are moving the match from their Perpignan home to Barcelona’s iconic Nou Camp... the first rugby league game to be played on the stage where Lionel Messi regularly graces.

The move came about after the French outfit attended a Barca game to parade the Challenge Cup.

French rugby league officials have cancelled all other games that day to ensure players and fans can get along to the game.

Thousands of Wigan fans are set to attend the near-100,000 capacity venue.

Saturday, May 25: Warrington (neutral)

Again Wigan face Warrington the annual on-the-road fixture... but there is a new venue for the Magic Weekend.

Super League have ditched Newcastle’s St James’ Park for Liverpool’s Anfield, which hosted England’s second Test against New Zealand in November.

It will be Wigan’s first game at the venue since the 1991 World Club Challenge win against Penrith.

The Warriors-Wolves game will headline Saturday’s action, following Catalans-Wakefield and Hull FC-Huddersfield.

Friday, June 14: Leeds (away)

Sure, Wigan’s opening home Super League game against the Rhinos promises to be intriguing – particularly as it sandwiches games with St Helens and Sydney Roosters.

But this summer date at Leeds will be Wigan fans’ first experience of the improved Headingley Stadium, featuring new north and south stands. The ground should be fully-open by then, too.

Friday, September 13: Castleford (home)

This is Wigan’s last regular-season game of the season (and their fourth league home game in five matches) and it will take on greater significance if Adrian Lam’s side need to win to secure a higher spot in the ladder.

The play-offs has been expanded to five teams this season, and the format favours the side which finishes higher up the ladder.