The 18th man column: 'I hope Jarrod Sammut gets a run for Wigan Warriors'

Our 18th man columnists discuss the World Club Challenge and Wigan's team selection for the visit of Hull FC...

What did you like and dislike about the World Club Challenge?

Jeanette Lusher: I like that it was such a fantastic spectacle for the game of rugby league and for me it ticked all the boxes. The crowd! The atmosphere! The entertainment! The game!

The ability to organise and market such a prestigious event and to do so with such success and aplomb is incredible. It really made me so proud of my club and it just shows what can be achieved with the right personnel in charge.

I dislike the negativity spouted by a minority group of supporters! The team, to a man, wore the Wigan shirt with great pride and gave their all. The clue is in the name – supporters are meant to support, not condemn. As the saying goes, “If you can’t say anything good then say nothing at all!” Be positive and be patient!

Robert Kenyon: I like that we get to see world class players play against Wigan at club level. Five years down the line they may be looking at either signing for us or our rivals and because they played at our ground in front of our fans that might just sway them. I’m hoping that we’ve turned Cooper Cronks’ head for a one year deal come next season, I’ll even put him up in our spare room free of charge, breakfast in bed, all his washing done, he can have the TV remote, the lot.

I dislike the fact that it is played at the start of the season when it isn’t the same two exact sides that won their respective Grand Finals.

Also, because it’s at the start both teams are still finding their feet so it’s not ‘as good’ a game as it potentially could be if I’m to be over critical. Saying that, I think us English teams would stand less a chance on that scenario.

Sean Lawless: The way that the Roosters committed to the event before on and off the pitch has to be commended. They engaged with the local community, spoke positively about Wigan, the game and the fans. It was refreshing to see and Trent Robinson’s men were a credit to the game of rugby league in general. There wasn’t much I disliked about it except the result and some of Mr Hicks’ decisions.

Darren Wrudd: I love the concept of the World Club Challenge, the atmosphere at the DW was superb and I really enjoyed seeing the best of Australia parading their talents in Wigan.

I thought the referee was typically Antipodean in his leanings but we made it difficult for ourselves without his help. The worst part of the occasion for me was the ceremony at the end. Why did Wigan not go first to receive their losers’ medals? Did they even get one? The whole team stood waiting when the Roosters were called up for their celebrations which I thought was poor.

Jon Lyon: The Roosters bought into the concept in a big way and have been very respectful of Wigan, Super League and the title itself, which has made for a nice change.

Wigan’s poor start was very disappointing, and like most tries we have let in this season, our one on one defence let us down again. The overall feeling is what might have been. We had the chances to win this game but couldn’t quite get over the line.

The players do deserve huge credit for fighting back into the game. In the past the match could have ended up a blow-out score after a start like we had, and that resilience will stand us in good stead later in the season. Individually I thought Williams, O’Loughlin and especially Sarginson were the pick of our team.

Does the concept need a change, a tweak or keep it as it is?

Jeanette Lusher: The WCC should be fully recognised and allocated a permanent place on the annual international calendar – SL champions against NRL champions. It should be included in the time frame as a non-negotiable fixture.

Admittedly, in an ideal world, it would be great to play at the end of the season but realistically that option is a no brainier so using it as an opener is the best available option. I further feel that the WCC should stand as a sole fixture on the chosen date thus giving the event maximum media exposure and rugby league support.

Robert Kenyon: I’d prefer it the week after the Grand Final and have it so that there’s minimal referee intervention like State of Origin used to be, so there’s a bit of scrapping and the ref lets a lot go so that it generates a raucous atmosphere. I’d get rid of all the kids walking out with the players, it looked like a school trip rather than two of the world’s best teams walking out – it’s tight and I might sound like Victor Meldrew but they only really need two mascots maximum.

Also, ban Lawrence Robinson from ever performing before we play again, he’s a fantastic singer and I love his rendition of ‘Volare’ but we always lose when he sings (only joking pal if you’re reading!).

Sean Lawless: I really like the concept and if you are champions and you’ve won the right to play in the game it really is a wonderful occasion. However, I did like the World Club Series, the ability to see more NRL clubs playing more Super League clubs again would be great.

How about Catalans v NZ Warriors, Toronto v PNG Hunters – the more games we get on a worldwide stage – the better, as far as I am concerned.

Darren Wrudd: It is a shame that the game is not held at the end of the year when the champion squads are still together, but for a sport that cannot organise a party at a brewery at the best of times the logistics would be difficult. But it does seem unfair that when a team is gelled throughout a season and learn to play alongside one another, that the same guys don’t get a chance at the title. It would be a more realistic impression on where we are at as a sport and worth the effort to organise it.

Jon Lyon: I think most people would like to see the game played at the end of the season, after the Grand Finals, with both teams still having the players who actually won their respective titles. It doesn’t seem too crazy to think this should be possible, I would hope the NRL clubs would be willing to postpone their Mad Monday booze up for a week for the sake of the international game.

Should Adrian Lam mix his team up for the visit of Hull FC on Sunday?

Jeanette Lusher: Unfortunately due to the sad news of Liam’s injury a team change is automatically brought about! My choices would be to cover the second row spot with Willie Isa for he has important game time under his belt. Should it be felt that Lockers needs to be rested after his arduous stint in the WCC then I would give Gabe Hamlin a full game at loose forward.

I would play Jarrod Sammut at scrum half and Sam Powell at hooker dropping Tommy Leuluai to the bench. I was very impressed with the kicking options displayed by Jarrod in the friendlies and feel that his eagerness and enthusiasm to get the team around the park takes a great deal of pressure off the shoulders of George Williams leaving George to do what he does best! I would complete my subs bench by including Taulima Tautai.

Robert Kenyon: I’d give Lockers a break and Liam Farrell is injured so there’s room for two forwards, I’d bring in Tautai and Kibula. I like Kibula’s off load game, it’s something I think the rest of our forwards lack but is much needed, we don’t do enough of them. I’d be tempted to bring Sammut in for Powell, or play Leuluai at 9 and Sammut to 7. I’d look at bringing Escare at the first opportunity even if it’s from the bench as back up too.

Sean Lawless: I expect Adrian Lam to change things up against Hull to give players a chance but to also rest the likes of Leuluai and O’Loughlin. I am excited about the prospect of seeing Escare, Sammut, Tautai and perhaps Liam Byrne get an opportunity. The key for the likes of Escare and Tautai though is to take this chance and give Adrian Lam a headache for team selection moving into the rest of the season.

Darren Wrudd: If the ‘older’ guys need a rest after three games of the season, then pre season must have been tough on them. However, if anyone is carrying a knock or strain, then yes, it’s a long year ahead. Give them a seat. We have depth in this squad and need to use it when required. I hope Sammut gets a run out this week, as his unpredictability might just do us good.

Jon Lyon: We don’t want wholesale changes to the team upsetting the rhythm just as we are trying to get used to the new style of play, but anyone with a knock should be given a rest. O’Loughlin seemed to be limping for most of the second half and Faz is sadly out for a while so I would promote Hamlin to loose forward and Isa off the bench and bring in Tautai and Escare/Sammut onto the bench.

Finally, a hypothetical – if you could have one of the Sydney Roosters in the current Wigan team, who would it be?

Jeanette Lusher: My Sydney Roosters player of choice would be their centre, Latrell Mitchell. Incredible to think that at 21 years of age he is about to embark on his fourth season in the Roosters first team!

Last season Latrell laid claim to a premiership ring, represented and emerged victorious for New South Wales in the State of Origin series and further went on to play Australia!! A most prodigious talent indeed. Sadly his skills were not on display in the WCC for he had opted to play in the Indigenous All Stars team against New Zealand Maori.

Robert Kenyon: Cooper Cronk, without a shadow of a doubt. He’s probably in his last season but I’m basing my decision as if you’re going to get 10 years out of that player.

I’ve always thought and hoped that one day Cronk would play for us, I thought that about Trent Barrett too and was made up he came to play for us. I would love nothing better than for Cronk to just play one season for us – it’s what we need. I’m being greedy but I’d also like Latrell Mitchell, he didn’t play on Sunday but he’s a superstar and another one for the future.

And if my arm was really twisted and Luke Keary played for us it wouldn’t be the end of the world either.

Sean Lawless: I think it would be easier to ask who wouldn’t I have in the Wigan team, I would even want Nat Butcher at Wigan; just to have Butcher and Bullock on the bench (coached by Lam!), sounds like a great meat wholesalers! In all seriousness, I wouldn’t look any further than Warrea-Hargreaves, the man is a machine and a real leader.

Darren Wrudd: Only one, oh my. I think I would have to say Cooper Cronk. This guy adds so much to his side and is justifiably widely recognised as one of the best of his generation. He has it all covered and in a squad where toughness and effort is never a doubt, that extra organisation and direction around the field could make us untouchable.

Jon Lyon: Roll back the years and any team in the world would have Cooper Cronk in a heartbeat. His game control and kicking game are so far ahead of most players. Absolutely no disrespect to Tommy Leuluai, who I love watching, but both he and Powell seem best suited in the hooking role, and it’s been a while since we had a creative scrum half. If we can’t have Cooper it’d have to be Brett Morris, just to stop him scoring against us in the next World Club Challenge!