The eight Wigan Warriors players set to feature in the Championship this weekend

Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors against London Broncos in 2024 | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors could have as many as eight first-team squad members plying their trade in the Championship this weekend via loan or dual-registration.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet’s first-team squad are not in action this week due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking place, thus giving a number of youngsters a chance to impress in the Championship.

Jack Farrimond (halfback), Lukas Mason (back-row), Taylor Kerr (loose forward) and Kian McDermott (prop) have been named in London Broncos’ extended squad to take on Sheffield Eagles at Rosslyn Park FC on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Tom Forber (hooker), Jacob Douglas (wing), George Hirst (back-row) and Nathan Lowe (wing) have been included in Oldham’s 21-man squad to host Toulouse Olympique at Boundary Park on Saturday afternoon.

Highly-rated halfback Farrimond has made nine appearances for Peet’s side since making his first-team debut last season, but has only played once so far in 2025 due to the availability of first-choice spine members Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith. Academy product Farrimond is set to feature in the Championship for the first time this weekend via dual-registration.

Meanwhile, young forwards Mason, Kerr and McDermott have been regular members of Mike Eccles’ Broncos so far this term, gaining valuable minutes in the second-tier.

Forber, who played in Wigan’s Super League Grand Final win over Hull KR at Old Trafford last year, has been working hard on dual-registration with Oldham in recent weeks as he competes for a spot in Peet’s 17 alongside fellow hookers Brad O’Neill and Kruise Leeming. Forber, who is highly thought of at Wigan, has played two games for the Roughyeds so far this term via dual-registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing duo Douglas and Lowe have both featured for Oldham this season, whilst versatile forward Hirst has been a mainstay in Sean Long’s forward pack, making eight appearances so far for the Roughyeds in 2025.

Oldham are currently fourth in the Championship table, with only Halifax Panthers, Barrow Raiders and Toulouse above them. London, meanwhile, are second-bottom, with only two wins from eight games.