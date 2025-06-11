Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

This weekend could prove to be one that lives long in the memory for Wigan Warriors star Liam Marshall.

The 29-year-old is set to make his 200th appearance for his hometown club when the Warriors travel to the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday to face Huddersfield Giants in Round 14 of Super League.

Marshall is currently sitting on 199 games for Wigan since making his first-team debut on the wing in a 20-0 win over Leigh, then Centurions, in March 2017.

Marshall’s career is a remarkable story of perseverance and never giving up. Having progressed through the academy ranks with Wigan, Marshall wasn’t offered a full-time contract with the Warriors, but stayed with the reserves on a part-time basis. He also spent a season in the Championship on dual-registration with Swinton Lions, scoring 20 tries in 22 appearances during the 2016 campaign.

But as of 2017, he never looked back as he earned his senior Wigan debut under then-coach Shaun Wane. Marshall has two Challenge Cups, three Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge title on his ever-growing CV.

But there is another record also in Marshall’s sights. He needs just ONE try to become Wigan’s all-time try-scorer in the Super League era.

He is currently joint top of Wigan’s all-time try-scoring chart in Super League alongside club icon Pat Richards, with both players on 147 Super League tries, meaning Marshall would solely claim top spot if he were to score against Huddersfield this weekend, or whenever he next crosses the whitewash for that matter.

Marshall is in very good company in Wigan’s top five Super League try-scorers, too. Josh Charnley, who is now at Leigh Leopards, has 141 Super League tries for Wigan, whilst legendary fullback Kris Radlinski, who is now the club’s chief executive, on 134 tries.

Meanwhile, two-time Man of Steel Sam Tomkins and current Warriors captain Liam Farrell have both scored 129 tries in the cherry and white of Wigan in Super League.

There are a couple of more milestones in sight ahead of Saturday’s clash between Huddersfield and Wigan in Dewsbury. Warriors goal-kicker Adam Keighran needs six points to reach 500 in Super League, having scored 296 for Wigan over the last two seasons, and 198 for Catalans Dragons in 2023. Bevan French also needs one try to reach 100 Super League tries.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield winger Adam Swift needs just one appearance to reach 200 in Super League. The 32-year-old has played 21 times for Huddersfield, 58 for Hull FC and 120 for his hometown club St Helens.

With thanks to RFL statistician Danny Spencer