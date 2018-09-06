The Liam Farrell Column: Wakefield are fighting until the end

As we were enjoying our derby win at St Helens, I learned that Chris Chester’s Wakefield had beaten Huddersfield 42-16.

The Giants had a lot to play, to try and get in the top-four, and they had been in great form.

With that in mind, I was a bit shocked by the scoreline.

Realistically, Wakefield can’t make the top-four and yet their win shows they’re not going to settle down and wait for the end of the season - they’re fighting all the way.

They did a good job on Huddersfield and they’re a dangerous side if you’re not on your guard.

Pauli Pauli plays on an edge, he’s probably the biggest player in the competition, and if you get him one on one, he’s pretty hard to handle.

They have some big middles, and their centres - Bill Tupou, and Reece Lyne on the other side - are both very strong ball-carriers.

From our point of view, we’re looking to maintain the level we showed last Friday at Saints.

It’s been tough not playing, but that one on Friday was particularly hard to take.

Just to be there and see the buzz among the lads was pretty special.

We’ve had some wins against Saints, but the manner was particularly pleasing – we didn’t give them a sniff.

They got the try going into half-time which I didn’t think we deserved to concede, given the way the lads had played. Having said that, it was a really special play from Tommy Makinson to score the try.

I think if Oliver Gildart has his chance again, maybe he’d have taken him out in the air or put him into touch – even if he’d given a penalty away, the worse case is he would have kicked

two.

But when the second-half started we still looked in control and you could tell the difference in intensity, it looked like we wanted it more – andI saw in the press, Justin Holbrook said as much. If we were on the flip-side of that, we’d be disappointed to lose in that manner, so I’m sure they will.

Waney said afterwards there was a lot of emotion, and he was right – you could tell the lads wanted to not only win it for him, but also John Bateman, Sam Tomkins and Ryan Sutton, who are also leaving at the end of the year.

I go for a scan next week, and depending what the surgeon says, we’ll go from there.

If everything is okay, I’d still need some time doing contact work – so it may be a week or two after then. But I’ll wait and see.

I’d like to send my sincere condolences to Dan Sarginson following the sudden death of his younger brother at the weekend.

To come back into training so soon after and with everything so fresh, shows the character he is.

We’re all thinking of him and his family at this really difficult time.