Six Wigan Warriors players enjoyed personal milestones in their win over Huddersfield Giants

From landmark appearances to climbing try-scorers lists, six Wigan Warriors players etched their names into the history books in their win over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Peet’s Warriors marked their return from Las Vegas with a 44-18 win over Luke Robinson’s Giants.

The hosts were made to work for the two points at the Brick Community Stadium: with Huddersfield having led 18-10 at half-time.

However, a ruthless attacking display from Wigan in the second half saw them score 34 unanswered points to secure the victory.

And six players in the Warriors camp enjoyed personal milestones. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

Liam Byrne

The 25-year-old prop made his 150th career appearance on Sunday. He has played 130 games for the Warriors since making his first-team debut back in 2019. Byrne has also made 13 appearances on loan or dual-registration with Leigh Leopards, Swinton Lions and Workington Town.

Byrne has also won seven caps for Ireland on the international stage, representing his Irish heritage at the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Jai Field

Superstar fullback Field played his 50th Super League game after arriving at Wigan in 2021 following spells in the NRL with St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels.

The Australian speedster has scored 56 tries in 88 appearances for the Warriors to date.

Adam Keighran

Keighran was faultless with the boot in Las Vegas and he backed that up by notching a further six goals in Wigan’s win over Huddersfield, which saw him reach 100 goals for the Warriors in Super League.

The Australian has kicked 111 goals for Wigan in all competitions, whilst he slotted 73 goals in 25 appearances for Catalans Dragons in 2023. He also kicked 44 goals in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters prior to his move to Super League.

Junior Nsemba

Quite incredibly, homegrown talent Nsemba made his 50th appearance for Wigan despite still only being 20 years of age.

The Wigan-born back-rower, who made his international debut for England in last year’s Test series win over Samoa, is already a fan favourite at the Brick Community Stadium.

Liam Farrell

The Warriors captain scored two tries against Huddersfield which saw him go level with legendary winger Henderson Gill in Wigan’s all-time try-scorers list: with the pair now sitting on 145 apiece.

Farrell has scored 145 tries in 385 appearances for Wigan since making his first-team debut back in 2010: and the 34-year-old has recently signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at his hometown club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Bevan French

French is joint 40th of 43 Wigan players who have scored 100 tries or more for the club. His try in their win over Huddersfield sees him go level with Stuart Wright on 102.

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with fellow Super League side Hull FC in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.