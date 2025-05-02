Jacob Douglas in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025 | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Five Wigan Warriors youngsters will play in the Championship this weekend via dual-registration - three for Oldham and two for London Broncos.

First-team squad members Tom Forber, Jacob Douglas and George Hirst have been included in Sean Long’s 21-man squad for Oldham’s trip to Doncaster on Sunday afternoon.

Prop Kian McDermott and back-rower Lukas Mason, who are also part of Matt Peet’s first-team squad at Wigan, have been named in London’s 21-man squad to face York Knights at The Cherry Records Stadium in Round Nine of the Championship.

Forber, who played in Wigan’s Grand Final win at Old Trafford last year, has made six appearances for the Warriors this season but hasn’t played since their win over Huddersfield Giants on March 9, with Peet opting to go with Brad O’Neill and Kruise Leeming as his hookers in recent weeks. Warrington-born hooker Forber has already played once for Oldham via dual-reg this season.

Athletic winger Douglas has played twice for Wigan’s first-team in 2025 and could get another chance to represent his hometown club Oldham this weekend.

Hirst, who can play back-row or front-row, joined Wigan on a two-year deal from Oldham with the option of a further year ahead of this season, marking his first time in a full-time environment. Hirst has continued to play for the Roughyeds this season on dual-reg, playing seven games so far.

Meanwhile, McDermott and Mason have yet to make their senior debuts for the Warriors, but have already gained valuable experience playing in the Championship this year. McDermott and Mason each have five London appearances to their names, whilst the latter has also played once for Oldham this term.

Forber has also been named in Wigan’s 21-man squad to travel up to Newcastle to face Warrington Wolves at St James’ Park on Sunday.