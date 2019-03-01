Three forwards miss out for Wigan Warriors

Joe Greenwood and Gabe Hamlin will miss Wigan Warriors’ trip to London Broncos on Sunday due to concussions sustained in last week’s game against Hull FC, while Ben Flower is rested.

Coach Adrian Lam has selected his 19-man squad to travel to the capital, with Dom Manfredi - who had been in contention - also absent due to the artificial surface at Trailfinders Sports Club.

Joe Burgess continues his recovery from a serious knee injury which has kept him out of action since April 2018.

Wigan Warriors 19 to face London Broncos: Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Oliver Gildart, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.