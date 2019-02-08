Ticket details confirmed for Wigan Warriors' historic game at Barcelona FC's Camp Nou against Catalans

Catalans Dragons have confirmed ticket prices for their game against Wigan Warriors at Barcelona's Camp Nou.

The Dragons are playing their home game in Spain on May 18, and many Wigan fans have already booked their flights to see the historic game at the iconic venue.

Tickets for Wigan fans range from €20 to €30 for adults. All junior tickets are €15.

Warriors have received an allocation behind the posts in the Northern End of the ground. Category 1 tickets are priced at €30 for adults and €15 for juniors. In Category 2 tickets are priced at €25 for adults and €15 for juniors, whilst Category 3 tickets are priced at €20 for adults and €15 for juniors.

Details of on-sale dates for tickets have yet to be confirmed by Catalans Dragons, and will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, in other news, academy halfback Harry Smith has joined Championship side Swinton on a month's loan.