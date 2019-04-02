Ticket details revealed for Wigan Warriors' game at Barcelona's Nou Camp

Tickets for Wigan’s historic Betfred Super League game at Barcelona’s Nou Camp will go on sale to Warriors fans tomorrow.

The Betfred Super League Champions will take on the 2018 Challenge Cup winners Catalans at the iconic venue on Saturday, May 18.

Wigan have received an initial allocation of 5,200 tickets, positioned behind the posts in the northern end of the ground.

They are priced £25 for adults, £15 for (Under 14s). There is no concession price and no voucher exchange for junior season ticket holders.

They are limited to four per season ticket holder when they go on sale from 9am tomorrow. They are on general sale from Friday and can be bought from the DW Stadium ticket office, by calling 01942 311111 or through the club's website.