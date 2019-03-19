Tom Davies braced for intense Wigan Warriors wing battle

​Tom Davies admits he is feeling the heat as Adrian Lam prepares to welcome back two Wigan wingers from injury.

The Shaun Edwards coaching saga has inevitably been the main talking point for fans over the last 24 hours.

But for Lam and his players, their focus remains on picking up two points at Salford – and the Warriors boss has some fresh options to consider. Joe Burgess is set to end a long spell on the sidelines when he comes back into the mix for Sunday’s trip to face the Red Devils.

And Dom Manfredi is available again after a week off following an injury to his teeth.

Davies was Wigan’s only specialist winger in last Friday’s 25-12 loss at Warrington – French full-back Morgan Escare covered the other role – but all of a sudden faces a fight to hang on to his place.

He has already been dropped once this season and said: “It was a shock when I was left out (against Huddersfield), I was absolutely gutted.

“Lammy and John (Winder, assistant) knew how disappointed I was and told me what I needed to improve on.

“I’ll have a hard week in training because I know there’s going to be more competition now.

“We all know we have to be at our best and if not, there’s someone else there ready to come in.”

Davies scored Wigan’s second try last Friday – grounding Jake Shorrocks’ kick – to briefly raise hopes of a fightback.

“I was made up to see Jake play again, his skill was awesome,” he added.

“We’re not where we need to be, but things are coming together and the performance at Warrington could be a turning point – I hope it is.

“I feel like we crossed a barrier and we can roll on now.

“Lammy wants effort and we had that grit about us.

“We’re confident, we’re showing signs – it’s just a matter of it clicking.”