Tough test for Wigan Warriors in Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors face a trip to Warrington in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

In a repeat of last season's Grand Final, which Wigan won 12-4, Adrian Lam's men face a trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to face the high-flying Wolves, who have won eight of their opening 10 Super League games.

The clash comes two weeks before the sides meet again at Anfield in the opening day of Magic Weekend.

Wigan, who last won the Cup in 2013, were knocked out by Warrington at the HJ by a score of 23-0 in last season's quarter-final.

Challenge Cup sixth round draw

Salford v Hull KR

Dewsbury v Halifax

Warrington v Wigan Warriors

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC v Castleford

Catalans Dragons v Doncaster

Huddersfield v St Helens

Wakefield v Widnes

Ties will be played on the weekend of May 9 - 12