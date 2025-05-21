Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field has played a ‘big part’ in the success the club has achieved in recent years, according to his coach Matt Peet, who has dubbed the fullback an ‘unbelievable talent’.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian speedster is a firm fan favourite at the Brick Community Stadium, having scored 64 tries in 95 appearances since his arrival from the NRL ahead of the 2021 season.

During his time with the Warriors so far, Field has helped Peet’s side win two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, Field is flying, having scored 12 tries and registered nine assists in 10 appearances whilst leading the way for clean breaks in Super League, with 14 to his name.

And he has received big praise from his coach ahead of Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

“He’s brilliant, I love him,” Peet said of Field.

“He’s very intelligent, obviously he’s got pace to burn, he’s a leader here, he’s developing his game all the time, I think it probably goes unnoticed some of the stuff he does because he’s generally involved in some special moments, but he’s just been a big part of what we’ve done.

“He’s grown up here now and is very mature. His family is over as well in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An unbelievable talent, a lovely lad from a good family, so I just enjoy working with him and we’re very fortunate to have him.”

Peet also pointed out praise for halfback Harry Smith for his impressive display in Wigan’s 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough last Friday.

“I thought Harry’s performance last weekend was excellent,” Peet added. “He was really good and balanced.

“Generally, his kicking game is excellent, but I just thought it was very balanced, and then he defends tough as well. That’s what we like about our spine players, there’s quite a bit of talent for sure, but they all don’t mind tipping into the hard work as well, with kick chase efforts, defensive efforts, etc.”

If Field and Smith carry on in this rich vein of form, they will surely be knocking on the door for selection in this year’s Super League Dream Team further down the track.