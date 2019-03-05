Update from Wigan Warriors' appeal against points deduction

Wigan Warriors have presented their appeal against their points deduction.

And as of 4.30pm today (Tuesday), the independent panel was still deliberating their decision.

The appeal is being heard by Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute arbitration service, in Manchester. The hearing started around lunchtime.

They have 48 hours to deliver their decision - taking them to Thursday - but the verdict could be reached at any stage before then. There had been no hint by 4.30pm when it may be concluded.

Wigan were handed the punishment on the eve of the new Super League season for breaking the salary cap by around £14,000 in 2017. The current Super League champions were also fined £5,000, half of which was suspended.

Adrian Lam's side beat Leeds in round two but because of the punishment, remain on zero points on the table along with Huddersfield - their opponents this Friday at the DW Stadium.