VIDEO INTERVIEW: Spots are still up for grabs, insists Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam has thrown down the gauntlet to his players ahead of this weekend’s two friendlies – insisting there are places in his Wigan side up for grabs.



A young side will take on London Skolars in the annual Capital Challenge tomorrow (2pm), with a more experienced line-up facing Salford two days later.

Adrian Lam

Lam plans to use the majority of his senior squad – possibly resting only “one or two” senior players – to give the players vital game-time ahead of their blockbuster Super League opener at St Helens on January 31.

Some players may even back up and play in both matches and for the new coach, he is challenging them to catch his eye.

He said: “I’ve given the team and the squad all of our structures that we need to do and depending on what the weather is depends on what style of rugby we’ll play.

“We’re hoping there are good conditions on Sunday so we can get that on – but more importantly I think it’s an opportunity for the players, especially the fringe players, to show to me that they’re to be taken seriously.

“We have an opportunity for a few spots. I’ve communicated to the players that there’ll be spots (up for grabs).

“So the younger ones will be going into the London Skolars game and the Salford game on Sunday wanting to play well.

“It’s an opportunity for the players to show me they belong in the squad.”

Both matches kick-off at 2pm and, with many of his front-line players expected to miss the following week’s trip to Barrow, Sunday’s match at Salford could be the only chance to see Lam’s top squad in action before the trip to Saints.

And that is likely to mean fans can get their first glimpse of recruits Jarrod Sammut (below), Zak Hardaker and Joe Bullock. “We’re excited to see how they go,” added Lam.