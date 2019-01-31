Video interview: Tony Clubb talks about facing his best man LMS as Super League kicks off

Tony Clubb hopes he emerges the better man tonight (Thursday) ... when he locks horns with his best man!

The Wigan prop tied the knot just after Christmas.

Tony Clubb

And Saints forward Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook was his best man – they have been close friends since they were team-mates together at London Broncos.

Clubb says there will be no love lost when they face each other at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a mouth-watering Super League opener.

He even joked the reason McCarthy-Scarsbrook kept his best man’s speech clean was fear Clubb would “knock his head off” on Thursday otherwise!

He said: “Louis was my best man so it always makes it a bit interesting.

“He looked after me with the speech, to be fair... he kept it quite toned down. I think he knew I’d knock his head off if he didn’t!

“Come Thursday, I’m sure there’ll be nothing toned down. He’ll want to get one over on me, and me likewise.

“We’ve had a few rows and a few fights over the years so I’m sure nothing will change there. It’s always interesting coming up against him.

“It’s one of those things, you have to do what’s best for your team. It just gives it that little bit more.

“We’re excited, it’s a derby game, both teams are going to be up for it so we’re excited.

“It’s a great way to open a round, great way for us to start and we’re ready to go.

“It will be good because you do so much training over the pre-season and we’re ready to rip in come the 31st.”

Clubb will play a leading role for Wigan in 2019. His team-mates elected him to a four-man leadership team – along with Liam Farrell, Thomas Leuluai and captain Sean O’Loughlin – in Adrian Lam’s senior squad.

“I personally didn’t see myself as that person but everyone else in the team did, but I’m grateful and it was quite humbling really,” he said.

“Adrian Lam loves a meeting! Every morning we meet and decide on training, how we want to play, what we want to do.

“It’s a new person and I’m happy I get to make a few decisions which was nice.”