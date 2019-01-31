VIDEO: Phil Wilkinson and Tom McCooey discuss Super League XXIV

Wigan Warriors kick-off the new Super League season at St Helens tonight (Thursday).

Adrian Lam is taking charge of the champions for the first time as they take on last season's league leaders at the Totally Wicked Stadium for the most anticipated start to a campaign for some time.

James Roby and Sean O'Loughlin ready to do battle for Saints and Wigan

But a cloud hangs over the build-up, with news emerging yesterday of Warriors being slapped with a two-point deduction for a salary cap breach.

Phil Wilkinson and Tom McCooey discuss all the build-up to the clash, and the new season.