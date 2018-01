Will Wigan recover from last season's disappointment and reclaim their place among the Super League elite?

Phil Wilkinson spoke to freelance journalist John Davidson and The Times' Chris Irvine at the competition's launch event in Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Giants Michael Lawrence, Salford City Reds Manu Vatuvei, Warrington Wolves Chris Hill, Hull FC Danny Houghton, Leeds Rhinos Ryan Hall, Hull KR Shaun Lunt, Catalans Dragons Ben Garcia, St Helens Jonny Lomax, Wigan Warriors Liam Farrell, Castleford Tigers Luke Gale and Widnes Vikings Rhys Hanbury during the 2018 Betfred Super League season launch at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

John tipped them to finish sixth this season, while Chris believes they will be in the play-offs mix ... and expects big campaigns from Sam Tomkins and George Williams.