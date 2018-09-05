Wakefield are playing with a free rein, warns Wigan Warriors boss Wane

Shaun Wane has warned of the increased threat posed by a Wakefield side playing with a “free rein”.

He has studied their recent matches and spotted hallmarks of a team playing without pressure and with plenty of adventure. A top-four place is almost certainly beyond Trinity’s reach – they would need a mathematical miracle to scrape into the play-offs spots, given fourth-placed Warrington are eight points ahead and have a superior for-and-against with four rounds remaining.

But Trinity’s 42-16 victory against in-form Huddersfield last Friday suggested they are not on holiday-mode just yet.

And the Warriors boss has stressed the need to maintain their focus as they target a fourth straight win which would tighten their grip on second spot in the ladder.

He said: “They look like a team with a free rein.

“In their last game, they were trying things like short kick-offs and switching plays – when you face a team like that it’s about maintaining concentration, and making sure there are no lapses.

“If you think the ball is going the other way, keeping switched on, expect the unexpected.

“It makes them a different and dangerous opponent.”

Wane has reviewed their last performance, a 30-10 victory at St Helens, and when he scrutinised the game in detail, he was satisfied with what he saw.

“I watched it back on Friday night, and I was more impressed then when I’d seen it live,” he said.

“And then I watched it again on Saturday and I was more impressed again! It was full-on game, people ran hard, a real derby.

“The challenge for us now is do it again. It will be a different atmosphere but I want us to maintain our levels.”

Wane will oversee training today but expects Dom Manfredi to return and Sam Tomkins to be cleared to play.

He is expected to make a decision on Dan Sarginson tomorrow.