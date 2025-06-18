Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s clash with Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Powerhouse prop Luke Thompson has been named in Wigan’s 21-man squad this week, with the England international recovering from two broken ribs he sustained in Wigan’s over Catalans Dragons last month. Thompson replaces youngster Harvey Makin in Peet’s 21-man squad for the trip to West Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Bevan French could also return for the reigning champions on Friday night after missing last Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury with a tight calf.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, Peet confirmed both Thompson and French would be in the 21, but that the key duo would be assessed further in the build-up to ensure they are fit enough to play.

Meanwhile, fellow youngsters Tom Forber and Jacob Douglas could also feature after missing out on the 17-man matchday squad last time out.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has named an unchanged 21-man squad following his side’s narrow 24-20 defeat to Leigh Leopards last Sunday.

Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott, Seth Nikotemo and Jayden Myers could all feature against the Warriors, having been left out of the matchday 17 against Leigh last time out.

Friday night’s battle at Belle Vue will be the first Super League game between Wakefield and Wigan since July 2023, when a Will Dagger drop goal clinched a nail-biting 27-26 win for Trinity.

Wakefield (from): Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Matthieu Cozza, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili.

Wigan (from): Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas.

The Round 15 Super League takes place at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.

