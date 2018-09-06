Wane dedicates win to Sarginson's brother

Shaun Wane watched his Wigan side march to a 25-10 victory against Wakefield - and then dedicated the win to Dan Sarginson's brother.

Adam, 23, died last weekend but Wane said Sarginson never had any doubts about taking part, describing his effort as "absolutely huge."

"I've spoken to him all week, and he had never any consideration for himself, he was thinking of his team - it's been tough for him and his family," he said.

"We dedicate the win for him and sung our song on his behalf. We fired it off at the end, it wasn't appropriate, but we did it for Adam and Sarge appreciated it. We did it for Adam."

Wane recognised that under any circumstances, playing six days after a derby win would be challenging - and said the emotions of Sarginson's personal tragedy made it more difficult for everyone.

First-half tries by Oliver Gildart and Sam Powell helped them into an 11-4 lead at half-time. Wakefield cut the margin to three points but the hosts finished strong through tries from Morgan Escare and Joe Greenwood.

Aside from the result, another highlight was the eye-catching performance of Aussie prop Gabe Hamlin.

"He was very, very good," said Wane. "He was one of the few who got quick play-the-balls."

Sean O'Loughlin (calf) and Ben Flower (back spasm) left the action early and will have their injuries assessed over the weekend.

The win, Wigan's fifth in succession, saw them tighten their grip on second spot - which is rewarded with a home semi-final - with three Super-8s matches to go.

They are now five points clear of third-placed Castleford ahead of their clash at Hull FC.

The crowd of 9,559 was Wigan's first sub-10,000 attendance since 2005, which will give ammunition to those who - like club chairman Ian Lenagan - believe the receding number is down to the Super-8s structure.

An EGM next Friday will determine the format for next year's Super League competition.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester thought both sin-binnings, to Matty Ashurst and Scott Grix, were justified. But he added: "It was a 12-4 penalty count and quite a lot were penalties, but some were tough.

"But credit to Wigan, they found a way to win.

"We always knew they would be struggling for energy after the derby last week. I've a lot to be proud about, we looked good defensively, but we didn't help ourselves with the ball."