Wane gives Warriors pre-season training plans a revamp

Wigan will stay at home this off-season.

Shaun Wane has frequently taken his senior squad away to warm-weather camps in Florida during the winter.

And last year, they changed tack with a UK tour of training facilities and activities.

But with some of his key personnel missing due to the World Cup – and with a two-week trip to Australia coming up in February – Wane has decided against squeezing a pre-season camp into their schedule.

“We’ve got a few things planned – days away – but there’s no point having a big camp,” he said.

“We’ve got some big players over there.”

Sean O’Loughlin, George Williams and John Bateman are in the England squad which is preparing to face Tonga in the semi-final of the World Cup following last Sunday’s 36-6 win over Papua New Guinea in the last eight.

Thomas Leuluai is in the New Zealand party, and Micky McIlorum, Jack Higginson (Ireland) and Romain Navarrete (France) have also been in action and now take an extended break.

“We always have players missing, we’re used to it,” added Wane.

“I’ll get them back in January and we’ll have time then to get them up to speed before the season starts.”

Wigan have yet to confirm any first team pre-season games for January.

In recent years they have faced Leigh in a ‘battle of the borough’ clash at the Sports Village, which Wane used as a chance to look at some young players with a chance of joining the fringes of his squad last season.

They also played a friendly against Catalans Dragons last January as part of a training camp in the south of France.

As in previous years, a Wigan Warriors academy side will travel to London to play in the annual Capital Challenge against London Skolars.

Kick off is at 2pm on Friday, January 19.