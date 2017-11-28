Wane hopes to see World Cup Final benefits for Tomkins

Shaun Wane hopes this weekend’s World Cup final provides even more motivation for his Wigan players who missed out on England selection.

The Warriors boss has revealed he had frank discussions with all of the stars who stayed home – and outlined why they may have been overlooked.

Full-back Sam Tomkins was the glaring omission when Wayne Bennett picked his squad.

Joe Burgess and Liam Farrell have also previously been in the England set-up – so, too, have Joel Tomkins and Tony Clubb, though their representative days would appear to be over.

And centre Oliver Gildart may have been considered after a campaign in which he won Super League’s young player of the year.

Wane said: “When we’ve done one-on-ones with the players, we’ve spoken about why they’ve not been picked for England and looked at what’s missing.

“I’ve given them my view and said: ‘If I was coaching England, would I pick you, would I not? And these are the reasons if I would or wouldn’t’.

“It’s been very, very open. Oliver Gildart – why is he not playing for England?

“I don’t think he should be at the minute, but he needs to be setting his standards that high, and then pushing Kallum Watkins and Mark Percival.

“It’s best to be honest about it, and get it in the open about what we need to improve on.”

Sam Tomkins, 28, admitted he was keen to play in the World Cup, which reaches its climax on Saturday when England meet Australia in the final (kick-off 9am UK time).

“Not being picked for England will have hurt him,” said Wane. “He’s so hungry.

“I know what he’s like and he’ll be desperate to get another chance to play for England and I’m sure he will down the road.”