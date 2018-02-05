Wane looks to exorcise demons of last Oz trip

Shaun Wane is determined to exorcise the demons of Wigan’s last trip Down Under.

The Warriors squad arrived in New South Wales yesterday ahead of Saturday’s historic Super League match against Hull FC.

Dan Sarginson is tackled by Sonny Bill Williams during the 2014 World Club Challenge Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors

It is their first match on Australian soil since they were beaten 36-14 by Sydney Roosters in the 2014 World Club Challenge.

And though Wigan beat Cronulla at home last year to claim the WCC crown, Wane admits he has unfinished business.

He said: “When we played the Roosters we were shocking, we were terrible, we massively undersold ourselves. And it still bothers me to this day.

“There are things I want to put right.”

Saturday’s match against Hull in Wollongong, the first Super League game staged outside of Europe, is followed by an exhibition match against South Sydney the following week.

“I want to beat Hull and Souths, but more importantly I want us to perform, I want us to play,” added Wane. “We didn’t do that against the Roosters. I want to represent Super League and show them that we have a good competition.”