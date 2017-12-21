Wane: Players’ efforts commendable

Shaun Wane says the way his players have ripped into pre-season training has swelled his confidence Wigan are primed for a flying start to the new season.

The Warriors yesterday returned from a four-day camp with the Red Bull team in Wales which combined conditioning sessions with team-building exercises.

They have been in training since the start of November – they returned earlier than in previous years – and Wane says the players have driven up the standards.

He described the spirit as being as good as any during his nine years with the first-team set-up.

He said: “All the players are pumped. They’ve done a fantastic job.

“It’s been commendable how the players have switched on and shown desire to make sure all the sessions are really good.

“The standards are high. They’re all buying into it and the spirit is fantastic – as good as I’ve known in a pre-season.

“The players are loving what they’re doing. I’m not saying they are enjoying the weights and the wrestling but they know it’s a necessity for what we do.

“We’re in a good place, we’re looking forward to a good start.”

Wane still has his World Cup players to return to the fold but has got many of his senior players present – including two who suffered season-ending injuries in early summer.

“We’ve got Benny (Flower) and Morgan (Escare) fit, and having them back makes every session miles better,” he added.

Warriors yesterday announced Wigan’s women’s team have signed England international Rachel Thompson.