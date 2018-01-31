Wane reveals first Warriors squad for 2018

Shaun Wane has not thrown any curve-balls in his first squad announcement of the season.

Returning centre Dan Sarginson is included along with Australian recruit Gabriel Hamlin.

Wane revealed yesterday Joe Burgess (hip) and Sean O’Loughlin (calf) would sit out, but both are expected to be fit for the following week’s game against Hull FC.

John Bateman is also absent as he recovers from a finger operation.

Of the 19-man squad, centre Liam Forsyth and a forward - Hamlin or Joel Tomkins, perhaps - may miss out when the squad is trimmed to 17-players on match-day.

Salford have ex-Wigan players Mark Flanagan, Lee Mossop and Logan Tomkins in their squad. Kick-off at the AJ Bell on Friday is 7.30pm and the game is not being televised.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad: Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Liam Forsyth, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.

Salford’s 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Luke Burgess, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Weller Hauraki, Greg Johnson, Josh Jones, Craig Kopczak, Jack Littlejohn, Robert Lui, Tyrone McCarthy, Lee Mossop, Gareth O’Brien, Junior Sa’u, Lama Tasi, Logan Tomkins, Kris Welham, Josh Woods.