Wane tells young Warriors: Give me a headache

Shaun Wane will give his fringe players a simple instruction when they take on Swinton tomorrow: “Go and give me a headache.”

With the friendly taking place just five days before Wigan’s Super League opener at Salford, Wane is resting his front-line players. French prop Romain Navarrete is the most experienced player in a squad which also features first-team fringe players Jake Shorrocks and Liam Forsyth.

Wane (right) will take a watching brief at Heywood Road – head of youth Matty Peet will take control – and he is hoping the reserves give him something to think about.

He said: “I’ll speak to them before the game and say, ‘I want someone to give me a headache’. I want to see first-teamers out there. I want them to make me bring them into the side. Swinton are a good side and this will be a good challenge for us, and I want to see the young kids fire up.

“I’m not working so I can sit back and enjoy it, and I hope they give me something to think about.”

Wigan have a dual-registration agreement with Swinton, and beat them 42-12 in the Challenge Cup last year.

Adult tickets are £10, admission for under-16s is free.

Wigan squad to take on Swinton: Caine Barnes, James Barran, Joe Brown, Macauley Davies, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Lewis Heckford, Jack Higginson, Sam Kibula, Craig Mullen, Romain Navarrete, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Josh Woods, James Worthington