Wane: Tour helps us keep our stars

Shaun Wane says Wigan’s mini-tour of Australia will help the club retain – and recruit – top players.

The Warriors have travelled Down Under to try and generate cash.

But Wane says the value of the tour should not be under-stated in helping make the club a more attractive option than their rivals.

Wigan also travelled Down Under in 2014, have staged a home match in London and frequently used Florida as a pre-season training base.

Wane said: “I don’t know the details of commercially how much it benefits us, but we try to make it interesting for players here.

“These trips are the things what we can control.

“We want the families to feel part of the club, and the things we do differently – like this – helps with that.

“It’s a great experience for the players.”

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan has left the door ajar for more ‘on the road’ games, possibly in America.

And Wane said: “I can imagine it being a success somewhere neutral. As long as we market it right, it’ll take off anywhere.”