Wane unsure what the future holds for Gelling

Shaun Wane is not sure whether Anthony Gelling will continue his professional playing career in New Zealand.

The Kiwi centre has formally been granted a release from his Wigan contract, weeks after returning home to be closer to his girlfriend after she was injured in a car accident.

He has decided to stay at home to be closer to his family, despite not having another club lined-up.

Warriors boss Wane has no doubts he will be successful in the next chapter of his life – even though he doesn’t know what form that will take.

He said: “Gells will do whatever suits him.

“He’s into his arts and film-making, he’ll be a success whatever he does. Whether he does it in sport, I’m not too sure.” Gelling has been released, so would be able to join a club in New Zealand.

But it is understood NZ Warriors – the country’s only professional league outfit – are not in the market for any more players, which could leave union as a possible avenue.

Wigan have first refusal on his services if he ever decides to return to play in the UK.

Gelling became Wane’s first signing when he succeeded Michael Maguire as head coach at the end of 2011.

At the time, the Kiwi was working a full-time construction job – and playing lower-league – when Wane offered him a deal on the back of video footage and a glowing endorsement from his former team-mate Kevin Iro, who had coached Gelling in the Cook Islands national side.

Over the years, Gelling progressed to become a Wigan regular and one of Super League’s most colourful characters.

But Wane deflected any praise for his role in the player’s development.

“I didn’t take a chance on him, Gells can play, he’s done it himself,” said Wane. “He’s a talent, and we gave him a chance to show it off.

“He has strange character traits, as we all know, but I like him being different. He’s frustrating to coach, but enjoyable as well.

“Big crowds, Friday night... he loved it. I look back very fondly of his time here.”

Wane hopes to meet-up with the 27-year-old when Wigan travel to Australia next month to face Hull FC and South Sydney.

He fully understands his reasons to leave.

“He’s been away from his family for a long time, and he wants to be closer to them,” he added. “I get that - there’s no bigger family man than me, and I wouldn’t want to stand in his way.

“He’s a friend of the club, I class him as a close friend, and it’ll be great to see him again.”