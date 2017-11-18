Wane: We will change how we play

Shaun Wane has told fans to expect ‘changes’ to the way Wigan play in 2018.

He formally drew a line under this year’s turbulent campaign during a frank meeting with players this week.

They reviewed the season – which saw them win a World Club Challenge, reach Wembley but miss out on the play-offs – and the coach says lessons have been learned.

Without detailing the specifics, Wane said: “We’ll change how we play, we will change some things.

“There are certain areas in our attack I want to improve on. We were second to Cas’ on scoring tries, but we still lost 40 per cent of our game – which is way below our standards. I wasn’t happy with our consistency.”

While their focus has firmly shifted to preparing for 2018, Wane says the collective feeling that they undersold themselves is driving their pre-season training.

“I’ve drawn the line now, it’s all about next year,” he said.

“But the mood of the place is one of being annoyed. We’re all very frustrated, a little bit angry – and that’s good. It will improve standards.

“They all seem very motivated, and the spirit is ‘full on’ – as I would expect after the way we finished.”