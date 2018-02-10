Wane: Wigan Warriors won’t be celebrating after win over Hull FC in Australia

Shaun Wane was delighted with his Wigan side’s 24-10 win over Hull in their groundbreaking Betfred Super League clash in Wollongong but says there will be no celebrating.

The Warriors, who forfeited home advantage in the round-two fixture in order to beat the drum for Super League in Australia, raced into a 10-0 lead inside 11 minutes thanks to two tries from winger Liam Marshall.

But they failed to ram home their superiority against their injury-hit opponents and were pegged back to 10-10 before pulling clear in the second half with further tries from forwards Ryan Sutton and Ben Flower.

“It was scrappy,” Wane told Sky Sports. “I don’t think we were great. We did some good things but we could have killed the game off in the first half if we had executed.

“I think we lacked a bit of composure, we could have had a decent lead at half-time.

“I’m very happy with the win but we won’t be celebrating that much tonight.”

The victory means Wigan, emphatic winners at Salford last Friday, will go into next week’s friendly against South Sydney top of the embryonic table with two wins from their opening two league games.

Marshall, Wigan’s top tryscorer in 2017, justified Wane’s decision to stick with him ahead of the fit-again Joe Burgess.

“Joe is a great player as well, so it was a tough one,” Wane said. “But I think Marshall did enough at Salford to convince me he deserved another shot.”

Wane was also happy with his new tactics of switching Sam Tomkins from full-back to scrum-half during the game.

“I like how it works, it seems seamless,” he said. “It’s working for us at the moment so we are going to stick with it. It’s a different attacking threat when we make those changes.”

Hull were happy to play their part in the pioneering venture, which drew a crowd of 12,416 to WIN Stadium, but little went right for them from the start.

They lost new signing Bureta Faraimo inside three minutes with a head injury and skipper Danny Houghton went off after 28 minutes.

With Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Liam Watts and Danny Washbrook also picking up injuries, Hull are likely to consider sending for reinforcements ahead of next Saturday’s game against St George Illawarra in Sydney.

Hull coach Lee Radford revealed Houghton and Watts both suffered tears to their calf and hamstring respectively while Connor played on despite a knee injury.

“The first half was difficult with the injuries but I thought there were some special efforts considering players had to play bigger minutes than usual,” Radford told the Hull Daily Mail.

“The injuries killed us ultimately.

“There will be some scans on the injuries and the Dragons doctor is organising them for us. ‘Mint’ and ‘Wattsy’ were the only tears, the rest were bangs and there wasn’t anything we could have done about those ones.

“We lost Bureta to concussion, Jake Connor played on miraculously with a PCL, while Houghton has torn his calf.

“I would never question their effort, though, and they have shown that ability to come back over the last two seasons. I honestly thought we could come back late on but it wasn’t to be.”