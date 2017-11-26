Wane: Williams deserves World Cup shot

Warriors coach Shaun Wane feels George Williams deserves his chance as England take on Australia in the World Cup Final this weekend.

The Wigan stand-off has had limited time on the field, appearing for stints against Lebanon and France, but could squeeze into the frame for Saturday’s final after hooker Josh Hodgson was ruled out with a knee injury.

Hooker James Roby has already put his hand up to play 80 minutes, and Saints star Jonny Lomax will also be competing with Williams for the vacant space in the squad, so the Wigan star’s place is by no means certain.

But Wane feels the 23-year-old should be called-up.

Speaking before last Saturday’s semi-final against Tonga, Wane said: “I feel sorry for George, I feel George deserves a go at it. I also feel for John Bateman playing out of position. He deserves a place as a backrower. But it is what it is, they’re playing for their country. I know George will be desperate to be playing.”

Wane has also drawn-up a list of potential targets after previously stating he would keep an eye out for possible recruits during the World Cup. But he has said there are no immediate plans to chase any signatures.

“I’ve watched every game and we’ve made a list of players who would suit our system and suit what we’re about,” he said. “But further down the line we’ll decide what to do with them.”