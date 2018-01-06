Wane yet to pick his kicker

Shaun Wane has yet to decide who will start with the goal-kicking role this season.

With less than four weeks to go until they start the Super League campaign, he has several candidates vying for the spot.

George Williams and the rest of Wigan’s World Cup players returned to training this week – they travelled to Newcastle RU to use their facilities.

Morgan Escare started with the kicking cone last year before suffering a season-ending injury. and Williams took over.

Sam Tomkins and Sam Powell are other options for Wane to consider.

They have been working with specialist goalkicking coach Charlie Hodgson – the former England RU star – during the off-season.

Williams will now begin sessions with Hodgson as well, and Wane will take his advice before deciding who starts with the responsibility.

“They’re all good strikers, so Charlie will tell me who’s doing the best and then we’ll go from there,” said Wane.