Warrington Wolves 25 Wigan Warriors 12: Adrian Lam proud of their display

Adrian Lam admits he "couldn't have been happier" despite seeing his Wigan side going down 25-12 at Warrington.



The Warriors battled back from 18-0 down to cut the margin to six points and briefly raise hopes of a comeback, before the hosts pulled clear.

It was a fourth successive Super League loss for Wigan - but Lam made a big distinction between last night's match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and the previous losses to Hull FC, London and Huddersfield.

He said: "It's a positive dressing room because we felt we made progress.

"I was really proud of the team. From the start of the season I wanted to see energy and us playing for each other, and we saw that.

"I couldn't be happier to be honest with you. There were signs that we're back as a team.

"I thought the boys stood up. With a bit of luck and a penalty count that wasn't 12-4... there is still work to do, but it was completely different to last week."

Wigan scored two tries in the second-half, through Willie Isa and Tom Davies, while Dan Sarginson was sinbinned.

"You saw, when Sarginson went off, we had desperation, we defended like Wigan, they wanted it for each other," said Lam, who felt a penalty against his side after a melee - which saw Wire reduced to 11-men and Wigan cut to 12 - could have been crucial.

"There were plenty of positives - I just felt frustrated that with seven minutes to go, we didn't get the penalty when we'd have been attacking their line with them down to 11 men.

"The tackle Isa did was perfectly fine, I couldn't see anything wrong with it."

This was Warrington's fifth Super League win from six games.

"I thought we played some really good footy in patches and we had an opportunity to close that game out," said coach Steve Price.

"Credit to Wigan, they've been the benchmark footy team for a number of years now. They're resilient and we knew they weren't going to go away.

"They had a crack but we stayed in the fight and to come away with the win was very pleasing."

