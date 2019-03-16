Warrington Wolves 25 Wigan Warriors 12: Social media reaction

Wigan Warriors went down 25-12 at neighbours Warrington Wolves on Friday. Here is how some fans reacted on social media...

@paulwalkden1: “Better performance from the lads. Didn’t get the win but more effort and desire. Winning starts next week.”

@Craig_Hopper: “Our defending is bad. We never cover the ball and allow the opposition to off load and make more metres.”

@lthornley1: “One day we will win a game once again but when I have no idea. Frustrating times.”

@StuartSB13X: “Stupid mistakes, easy off loads, caught behind the ruck, Williams continuing to display why he isn't a marquee player no crossfield kicks, grubbers hitting men, predictable layouts no kick over the top allowing teams to play in our line. No defensive strength on the right side.”

@abigail_dutton0: “It’s a shame it took like 60 minutes for us to start showing some game but least we’re proving we can do it, let’s hope next week we can do it for the full 80. Unbelievable noise from us tonight, headache is worth it!”

@DeanC2018: “For the 30min Wigan where decent at best but was all downhill after that. Don't know what's going on down there but the effort, pride & passion seems to have gone. Whatever Lam is coaching them it clearly ain't working!”

@viellemetive: “Has Wigan ever been this poor at the start of a season? Just not entertaining, I am trying to see some positives but struggling.”

@BigSte40: “At least it wasn’t a rout! Considering the form and the missing players we did t do that bad.”

@AlexG6: "Plucky effort first twenty, against the ropes second twenty. Too many offloads and poor discipline. All the early good work and pressure in vain because we have no strike or attacking threat what so ever. Two first halves in a row held to nil."