Warriors 2018 kits unveiled

Wigan Warriors have returned to a traditional design for their 2018 home shirt.

Produced by Erreà, the home shirt features a traditional, thick Cherry and White hoops with cherry sleeves and a gold trim. Wigan will wear the shirt primarily with cherry shorts and white socks.

The new away kit is black with a cherry trim, with the shirt design containing a sublimation of the castle from the Warriors crest. For the first time, both the home and away shirts feature four stars above the crest signifying the club’s four World Club Challenge victories.

Both shirts feature the 188 Bet main sponsor logo and npower logos on the sleeves.

Wigan Warrior’s Executive Director, Kris Radlinski said: “Our fans are the best in the world - they give our team the power to do the business on the pitch so we are delighted our partner npower is working with us to engage and reward all their brilliant support.”

The shirt will be priced at £49 for adults, £37 for juniors and £40 for mini kits (which includes shirt and shorts).

Season ticket holders will be the first to get their hands on the new replica home shirts during an exclusive pre-sale at Warriors World in the Grand Arcade on Thursday evening from 5pm-8pm.