Warriors ace Gildart feeling the sting Down Under

Oliver Gildart played through the pain barrier for Wigan – after being stung by a jellyfish!

The centre revealed he suffered the unusual injury while swimming in the sea during their mini-tour of Australia.

“It wasn’t the best of experiences – it really hurt!” he said.

“We did a recovery session at the beach, I was messing around in the water and a jellyfish wrapped around my leg and stung me.

“The lifeguard came over... and she was calling me ‘soft’ to all the lads, so I’ve been getting stick about it, too.”

Gildart managed to take his place in the Wigan side which beat Hull FC 24-10 in Wollongong - the first Super League match to be staged outside of Europe.

They made a whirlwind start, with Liam Marshall soaring away for two long-range tries, and Gildart admitted they should have been further ahead than 12-10 at half-time.

“Personally I bombed a couple of tries, but we’re getting in the right picture and posting some points,” he said.

“It’s only round two, we should sharpen up on that area (but) I’d rather come away from a game knowing we could have scored more.

“It was a great experience, it had a final mentality to it.”

He said the players operating down the left channel, including George Williams and Liam Farrell, have spoken about the importance of not ‘slacking off’ as opponents become increasingly aware of the threat they pose.

They face South Sydney in an international double-header at ANZ Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 8.45am UK time).

England superstar Sam Burgess and John Sutton, Adam Reynolds and Greg Inglis have been left out their squad, but Tom and George Burgess, Robbie Farah and Alex Johnston figure in a 22-man Rabbitohs squad.

“I’ve watched them quite a lot, I know what’s coming,” added Gildart, the reigning Super League Young Player of the Year.

“Hopefully by the end of the game they know about our left edge.”

Saturday’s game, televised by Sky Sports, will feature extended benches which means Wigan are likely to bring Gabriel Hamlin, Frank-Paul Nuuausala and fit-again John Bateman into the frame.