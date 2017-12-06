Warriors director Radlinski becomes honorary fellow

Wigan Warriors and Great Britain legend Kris Radlinski was conferred with an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), in Preston on Wednesday.

He received the academic award to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made to rugby in Great Britain and the support he has provided to the university.

The 41-year-old said: “It is a tremendous honour. I was just a young kid from Wigan who was lucky enough to get into sport. You just don’t expect to receive awards like this on the back of it so I am truly humbled by it all.”

Radlinski was a one-club player who made 322 appearances and scored 183 tries during 13 years with the club.

After retiring from playing, his commitment to one of the world’s most decorated sports teams continued.

He first took up a scholarship coaching role and is now Wigan’s Rugby General Manager.

Radlinski added: “The award also means a great deal to the club.

“We already have a fantastic relationship with UCLan and I want to learn more from the University to develop my own skills.”