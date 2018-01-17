Warriors name women’s squad

Wigan Warriors Women’s team have revealed their first ever squad.

Following on from the signing of England international, Rachel Thompson, Wigan have named a squad of 23 players that will work under head coach Amanda Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said: “It’s been a great couple of months creating this Wigan legacy.

“Trials were attended by almost 100 participants from all over the North of England, even attracting one young lady from as far away as Suffolk!

“There was a real mix of ability and experience which was great to see. Athletes with little or no rugby league experience, women hoping to make the move from union to league and even a professional footballer wanting to try out the sport.

“It really did come down to the final whistle as the women competed for the final places to wear the famous cherry and white.”

Wigan Warriors Women’s Team Squad

Joanie Aspin, Lucy Baggaley, Alison Burrows, Katie Coen, Michelle Davis, Emma Dwyer, Charlotte Foley, Hannah Goodburn, Rebecca Greenfield, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Chloe Hammond, Sarah Harrison, Freya Hellin, Gemma Hennessey, Abby Latchford, Kate McMullan, Rachel Porter, Amarni Sharrock, Holly Speakman,Christina Tully, Rachel Thompson, Gemma Walsh,Georgia Wilson