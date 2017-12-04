Warriors reveal friendly games

Warriors have confirmed details of their pre-game schedule.

Shaun Wane’s side will face Championship outfit Leigh at the Sports Village on Sunday, January 21 - a match which will be the final game for Centurions’ ex-Warriors hooker Micky Higham.

The derby rivals have met for the past few years but previous meetings have featured weakened Wigan sides.

Two days earlier, a Wigan XIII sides - comprised of fringe players and youngsters - will take on London Skolars on Friday, January 19 in the annual ‘capital challenge’.

Wigan will also take a team, again likely to comprise fringe players, to face Swinton at Heywood Road on Sunday, January 28 - five days before their opening Super League game, at Salford on February 2.

The London and Swinton games are likely to be pay on the gate. Wigan plan to start selling tickets for the Leigh match soon.