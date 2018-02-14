Warriors reveal line-up to face Souths

Wigan have named a 27-man squad for Saturday’s exhibition game with South Sydney.

Every member of their touring party has been included in Shaun Wane’s panel, which features a rare starting XIII of players with squad numbers one to 13.

John Bateman is set to make his first appearance of 2018 after recovering from finger surgery. Former Souths player Gabe Hamlin also looks likely to get a run out against his former club, while youngsters Callum Field, Craig Mullen and Liam Paisley are also on the bench.

Souths had previously named their squad, with stars Sam Burgess, John Sutton, Adam Reynolds and Greg Inglis left out.

The game starts at 8.45am UK time and is live on Sky Sports.

Wigan Warriors squad:

Starting XIII: 1. Sam Tomkins, 2. Tom Davies, 3. Dan Sarginson, 4. Oliver Gildart, 5. Joe Burgess, 6. George Williams, 7. Sam Powell, 8. Tony Clubb, 9. Tommy Leuluai, 10. Ben Flower, 11. Joel Tomkins, 12. Liam Farrell, 13. Sean O’Loughlin.

Interchange: 14. John Bateman, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 17. Taulima Tautai, 19. Willie Isa, 20. Morgan Escaré, 22. Liam Marshall, 23. Josh Ganson, 24. Jake Shorrocks, 25. Romain Navarrete, 27. Callum Field, 30. Gabe Hamlin, 38. Craig Mullen, 39. Liam Paisley.

South Sydney squad:

Starting XIII: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Richard Kennar, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Robert Jennings, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Adam Doueihi, 7. Robbie Farah, 8. Thomas Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Mark Nicholls, 11. Tyrell Fuimaono, 12. Dean Britt, 13. Jason Clark.

Interchange: Connor Tracey, Lucky Ta’avale, George Burgess, Junior Tatola, Mawene Hiroti, Braidon Burns, Jacob Gagan, Siosifa Talakai, Billy Brittain.