Warriors to wear ‘unique’ shirt against Souths

Wigan will wear a special one-off shirt saluting their former Australian players for next week’s clash with South Sydney.

The Warriors face the Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on Saturday February 17, a week after their historic Super League clash with Hull FC in Wollongong.

Executive director Kris Radlinski said the “unique jersey” – an alternate take on their 2018 kit – will pay homage to the club’s 52 Australians who have played for Wigan.

It will be revealed at a ‘Legends night’ taking place in Sydney’s Star Casino on Tuesday, February 13.

All of their Australian former players have been invited, and many are expected to attend.

Radlinski said: “To date 52 Australians have played for this great club and it is only right that we honour those guys during this tour.

“The list is a special one. From the likes of Gene Miles, Brett Kenny and Steve Ella through to Pat Richards, Trent Barrett and Matty Bowen, the Wigan club is steeped in world-class Australian players who made their mark at club, origin and international level.”

Fans in Sydney are invited to the free event, which starts at 8pm.