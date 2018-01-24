Search

Warriors unaffected by Latics takeover

Warriors owner Ian Lenagan is chairman of the Football League
Wigan Warriors will be unaffected by a takeover of Wigan Athletic.

The Super League outfit have a renewable 25-year lease to play at the DW Stadium.

And that agreement won’t be impacted by a change of ownership of their stable-mates, according to senior club sources.

Warriors and Latics have shared the DW – then JJB – Stadium since autumn 1999.

Current Warriors owner Ian Lenagan, who is chairman of the Football League, has frequently spoken of his content at the ground-sharing arrangement.

There have been problems over fixture clashes along the way – inevitably, perhaps, given TV demands, the unpredictability of Cup and play-offs games as well as issues of the playing surface in winter.

But the hierarchy at both clubs get on well, and Warriors agree to leave a month free in the summer for pitch-maintenance work.

The stadium is 85 per cent owned by Wigan Football Company Ltd (whose ultimate parent company is Wigan Athletic) and 15 per cent by Wigan Council.