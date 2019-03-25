Watch ex-Wigan Warriors ace John Bateman set-up NRL's 'try of the week'

John Bateman continues to sparkle in the NRL - and set-up Fox Sports' 'try of the week' last weekend!

The ex-Wigan forward was on the losing side as Canberra went down 22-10 at home to Melbourne Storm in round two.

But Bateman - who was widely praised for his effort on debut - made an impression by conjuring up a try for Jarrod Croker.

The England forward received the ball 15m from his own line on the right edge, crabbed to the left on a jinking, lateral run and fed Croker with a basketball pass.

It was enough for Fox League to choose it as their 'try of the week'.