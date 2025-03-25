Watch Wigan Warriors' 66-minute feature video on their historic Las Vegas trip

From left to right: Luke Thompson, Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago applaud the Wigan Warriors supporters in Las Vegas | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have released an hour-long feature video from their historic visit to Las Vegas

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors have released a 66-minute video feature which focuses on the club’s recent historic trip to Las Vegas.

The hour-long programme is the latest instalment of the club’s ‘Being A Warrior’ extended video series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extended feature follows the Las Vegas story, from chief executive Kris Radlinski making the grand announcement at Manchester’s Hard Rock Cafe in July 2024 right through until gameday at the Allegiant Stadium on March 1 2025, with the club’s media team taking you behind the scenes Stateside as the Warriors defeated neighbours Warrington Wolves 48-24 in what was the first-ever Super League game to be played in the USA.

It was perhaps fitting that Warriors prop Tyler Dupree scored the game’s opening try given his family ties to America.

The Halifax native, who has represented England on the international stage, is of proud American heritage through his maternal grandfather ‘Champion Jack’ Dupree, a famous blues singer from New Orleans who toured the world before settling in England, whilst his great uncle, Billy Joe Dupree, won the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1978.

And the fact his mother, Jackie, was there to see her son score in the States made the trip extra special for the Dupree family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dupree told Wigan TV: “I don’t think it would’ve been half as good if my family wasn’t there, so I’m glad my mum made the journey over and I’m grateful she was there to see it.

“I feel like it would be great for Super League to go over (next year). It’d be great if it was us again, but I’m sure whoever goes over will do a good job and do Super League proud and make us look good, I suppose.

“I feel like they need to carry on with it. It was good for us as a club to get in the mix with the NRL teams as well, so I feel like that should continue for a while.”

The full 66-minute long feature was exclusively released on Wigan TV on Thursday evening, and is now free and available to watch for all fans. To watch the 66-minute feature video, simply click HERE which will redirect you to the club’s official website.