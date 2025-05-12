Christian Wade scoring a try for Gloucester in Premiership rugby union | Getty Images

Eagled-eyed Wigan Warriors fans will have seen new signing Christian Wade’s impressive try in rugby union over the weekend - but don’t worry if not, we’ve got you covered.

Experienced winger Wade showed off his athleticism and pace with a remarkable 30-metre effort the first half of Gloucester’s 38-19 defeat to Harlequins at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Gloucester’s hopes of reaching the Premiership’s play-offs suffered a blow as they were well-beaten by Quins, who moved up to seventh with the victory. Gloucester, meanwhile, stay in sixth, three points behind fourth with two games of the regular season remaining.

Wade showed what Super League champions Wigan what they will be getting when he heads north at the end of the Premiership Rugby season, with his 91st Premiership try, moving into solo third on the all-time try-scorers list, sitting only behind Tom Varndell (92) and leader Chris Ashton (101) now.

Wade, who turns 34 this week, is expected to link up with his new Wigan teammates around June once his commitments are complete with Gloucester in Premiership rugby union. The former British and Irish Lions representative has put pen to paper on a short-term contract with the Warriors for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season.

Wade, who has also represented England on the international stage in rugby union, will bring a wealth of experience to Wigan, whilst adding to the strength in depth on the wing for Matt Peet’s side.

The Slough-born winger also spent three years pursuing a career in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills before he returned to rugby union with French side Racing 92 and then Gloucester.

Wade also represented England in 2012 in an uncapped fixture against the Barbarians and was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2013. He became the 806th player to pull on a Lions jersey, which came against Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies.

“Wigan’s signing of Christian Wade is the biggest coup for the sport of rugby league since Jonathan Davies joined me at Widnes back in the 80s,” said Wigan legend Martin Offiah MBE.