Wigan Warriors celebrate winning 2024 Super League Grand Final

‘We Are Wigan Warriors’ documentary will be aired again this week

Wigan Warriors’ three-part fly-on-the-wall documentary will be shown on Sky Documentaries this week.

The three hour-long episodes were premiered on Sky Sports Action in the build-up to the club’s historic Las Vegas clash with Warrington Wolves.

And the documentary – titled ‘We Are Wigan Warriors’ will be aired again this week – on Sky Documentaries, starting on Monday (7pm), Tuesday (6:50pm) and Wednesday (6:50pm).

Commissioned by Wigan Warriors and produced by JAM Films, the documentary highlights the club’s historic Grand Slam-winning 2024 season: with access all areas for the film crew.

From celebrating the team’s on-field achievements to personal heartbreak and joy in the personal lives of players and staff, the documentary is a must-watch for all sports fans.

The three-episode docuseries will be shown on Sky Documentaries across three days:

- Episode 1 – Family Matters – Monday 10 March (7pm)

- Episode 2 – Trouble in Paradise – Tuesday 11 March (6:50pm)

- Episode 3 – Keep the Faith – Wednesday 12 March (6:50pm)

On the behind-the-scenes documentary, Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “2024 will be a year Wigan Warriors fans will never forget. A season of triumph, passion and unforgettable moments. But what truly made this year special wasn’t just the games or the trophy lifts – it was everything that happened in the other 10,000 minutes of each week, outside of those 80 minutes on the field.

“We were incredibly fortunate to have Joe Gardiner and Miles Massey from JAM Films capturing it all. What you’ll see on Sky isn’t just a highlights reel – it’s raw, real, and unrestricted access to the heart and soul of our club. The hard work, the sacrifices, the moments of doubt, the camaraderie, and the unbreakable spirit that defines Wigan Warriors.

“While we take immense pride in what we achieved on the pitch in 2024, I’m even prouder of how we handled everything behind the scenes – the moments no one sees… until now. So, sit back, soak it all in, and enjoy the story of one of the greatest years in our existence.”

‘We Are Wigan Warriors’ is also available to watch in full on demand.