We’re all behind Sarginson following family tragedy, says Wigan Warriors coach

Shaun Wane says Wigan’s staff and players are “all behind” Dan Sarginson as he grieves the sudden death of his brother.

The Warriors centre was extremely close to 23-year-old Adam, who passed away last weekend.

Wane says the tragedy has stunned the club.

And he says Sarginson, 25, will get their unwavering support.

“I’m devastated for him,” said Wane. “I just want him to know we are all behind him and we will help him through this.

“We’re a really tight group and Sarge is a very popular member of the squad – everyone loves him – and so the lads are hurting for him.

“We’ll do everything we can for Sarge and his family.”

Wane indicated Sarginson may choose to return to training this week but added: “Whatever he wants, whatever he needs.

“As long as he knows we’ll be here for him.”

Wigan offered condolences in a statement yesterday.

Sarginson’s former club London Broncos also offered their “condolences, thoughts and prayers.”

